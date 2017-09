July 1 (Reuters) - International Public Partnerships Ltd

* Announce that it has agreed to acquire ten Building Schools for Future ("BSF") investments from Balfour Beatty

* Transaction will transform INPP into a majority investor in BSF

* Inpp will commit up to £72.6 million to transaction to acquire investment interests in a total of 14 uk schools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)