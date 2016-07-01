FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raytheon, Thales modify ThalesRaytheonSystems joint venture structure
July 1, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raytheon, Thales modify ThalesRaytheonSystems joint venture structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co :

* Raytheon and Thales modify ThalesRaytheonSystems joint venture structure

* Raytheon made a cash payment to Thales in amount of $90 million

* Company structure transitions are effective immediately

* Will be recording a tax free gain of approximately $150 million in its Q2 financial results

* Says ThalesRaytheonSystems joint venture has been restructured to focus solely on NATO agencies and NATO member nations

* Former TRS LLC - US operations is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon, Raytheon Command and Control Solutions

* Former TRS SAS - French operations is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thales

* Ground-Based radars,non-ACCS-related air command,control systems currently within jv portfolio will transition to parent companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

