July 1 (Reuters) - Apax Partners:

* Have entered into a definitive agreement to sell Trader Corporation to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for approximately C$1.575 billion

* Trader, Apax funds were advised by Goldman, Sachs & Co., JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Pricewaterhousecoopers Source text for Eikon: