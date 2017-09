July 1 (Reuters) - Symmetry Surgical Inc:

* Symmetry Surgical Inc entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities comprised of term loan, revolving credit facility equal to $55.7 million

* Entered into a note purchase agreement which provides for subordinated notes to be issued in an amount equal to $18 million Source text (1.usa.gov/298bzOP) Further company coverage: