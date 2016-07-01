FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Morningstar believes any effects from Brexit to largely be indirect - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Morningstar Inc :

* On Brexit - "we believe any effects on Morningstar should largely be indirect"

* "If the downward movement in the British pound persists, it would have a negative effect on our reported revenue in u.s. dollars"

* "If we continue to experience market declines and/or volatility, we would expect to see adverse effect on revenue from asset-based fees"

* Based on currency movements to date, expect to see little to no effect on operating income from changes in value of British pound Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29bVhGB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

