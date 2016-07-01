BRIEF-Bats Global Markets entered into a second amendment to credit agreement on June 30 - SEC Filing

July 1 (Reuters) - Bats Global Markets Inc:

* On June 30, entered into a second amendment to credit agreement

* Amended credit agreement provides for a term loan credit facility in amount of $650 million that matures on June 30, 2023

* Amended credit agreement provides for a revolving credit facility in amount of $100 million that matures on June 30, 2019

* Term facility, revolving facility under amended credit agreement refinanced $656 million of term loans,$100 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29d4bTP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)