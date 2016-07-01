BRIEF-EFE changes strategy concerning renewable energy sources

July 1 (Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :
* Changes its strategy concerning renewable energy sources and plans to become producer of photovoltaic panels
* Through unit, Govena Lighting plans to launch production of photovoltaic panels
* Plans renewable energy sources investment in Africa
* Has finalised negotiations with Guangzhou Felicity Solar Technology Co. Ltd over a construciton of photovoltaic power station
* Has finalised negotiations with Polish Wind Holdings B.V. over purchase of wind farms
