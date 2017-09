July 1 (Reuters) - S&P:

* California Municipal Finance Authority 2011A-1 revenue bond rating cut two notches to 'BB+' on reduced debt coverage

* Rating action reflects opinion of a DSC ratio that decreased significantly in fiscal 2015

* California Municipal Finance Authority's series 2011A-1 multifamily housing revenue bonds' outlook is negative

* Could lower rating further within one-year outlook period if DSC were to fall below 1X Source text (bit.ly/29c58vx)