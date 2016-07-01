FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
BRIEF-Limelight Networks - Massachusetts district court final judgment in Akamai Technologies networks case
July 1, 2016 / 3:55 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Limelight Networks - Massachusetts district court final judgment in Akamai Technologies networks case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Limelight Networks

* Limelight Networks Inc says Massachusetts district court has entered final judgment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. Et al. v. Limelight Networks case

* Limelight Networks Inc says district court reduced total damages payable by Limelight in this case to approximately $51 million

* Will regain access to about $12 million of $63 million currently held in a letter of credit supporting damages award

* Limelight Networks Inc says will take a charge in Q2 2016 for full amount of $51 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

