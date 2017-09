July 1 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Serbia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Anticipate renewed momentum for structural reform under the newly elected government

* Expect Serbia to remain on track for coming reviews under the IMF's standby agreement

* Stable outlook reflects view that Serbia's improving economic outlook balances risks related to external financing needs, high general government debt Source text (bit.ly/29b9rtI)