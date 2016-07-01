BRIEF-S&P says Florida state GO debt affirmed at 'AAA'

July 1 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Florida state board of education's series 2016d peco refunding bonds rated 'aaa'; state go debt affirmed at 'aaa'

* Affirmed 'aaa' general obligation (go) rating on state's parity debt and its 'aa+' rating on state's appropriation debt

* Stable outlook reflects view of florida's improved economic climate, positive revenue trends, and structurally balanced budget

* "should there be unexpected revenue shortfalls, we believe florida will make adjustments to its budget as needed to maintain structural budgetary balance"