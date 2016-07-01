FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SCA says makes provision for ongoing anti-trust and tax cases
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SCA says makes provision for ongoing anti-trust and tax cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - SCA says:

* Will make a provision of approximately SEK 1.3 billion related to tax cases in Sweden and Austria currently in progress.

* This provision will be recognized as a tax expense in Q2 of 2016.

* Will also reserve approximately SEK 980 million for potential obligations related primarily to anti-trust cases in Chile, Columbia, Poland, Spain and Hungary.

* This provision will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q2 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

