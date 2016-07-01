FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
BRIEF-Moody's says stopgap Illinois budget only provides temporary relief for public universities
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 5:35 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Moody's says stopgap Illinois budget only provides temporary relief for public universities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Stopgap Illinois budget only provides temporary relief for public universities

* While stopgap Illinois budget provides temporary operating relief, it does not permanently restore liquidity

* Illinois universities will continue to operate with lack of budget clarity into fy 2017, limiting longterm planning, investment in programs

* Illinois universities still face high likelihood of continued state funding reductions, delays given state's fundamental fiscal challenges

* Continuing Illinois budgetary uncertainty is also challenge for illinois community colleges, but they have less dependence on the state

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.