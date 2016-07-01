BRIEF-Moody's says stopgap Illinois budget only provides temporary relief for public universities

July 1 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Stopgap Illinois budget only provides temporary relief for public universities

* While stopgap Illinois budget provides temporary operating relief, it does not permanently restore liquidity

* Illinois universities will continue to operate with lack of budget clarity into fy 2017, limiting longterm planning, investment in programs

* Illinois universities still face high likelihood of continued state funding reductions, delays given state's fundamental fiscal challenges

* Continuing Illinois budgetary uncertainty is also challenge for illinois community colleges, but they have less dependence on the state