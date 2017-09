July 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Panasonic enters joint venture in china for commercial refrigeration - Nikkei

* Joint Venture Is Owned 80 Pct By Panasonic Group Members Including Local Refrigeration Systems Subsidiary, And 20 Pct By Dalian Refrigeration - Nikkei

* Panasonic aims for sales of 1 billion yuan ($150 million) with its business for large refrigeration systems in China in 2020 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)