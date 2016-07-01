FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wex Inc enters into investor rights agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Wex Inc :

* Company entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for a tranche a term loan facility in an amount equal to $455.0 million that matures on July 1, 2021

* On July 1, 2016, Wex Inc entered into an investor rights agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for ranche B term loan facility in an amount equal to $1.2 bln that matures on July 1, 2023

* Pursuant to purchase agreement and IRA, co agreed to appoint one individual designated by WP IRA parties to serve on company's board of directors

* Credit agreement also provides for $470.0 million revolving credit facility

* Credit agreement replaces the existing second amended and restated credit agreement entered into on Aug. 22, 2014

* IRA provides that as long as WP IRA parties hold $200 million of co's stock, co to continue to nominate individual designated by WP for election to board

* IRA also restricts transfer of shares of company common stock held by WP IRA parties for one hundred eighty days after effective date of IRA Source text (bit.ly/29byvOX) Further company coverage:

