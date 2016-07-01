FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics enters into letter agreement with Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation, Cambridge Equities Lp
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics enters into letter agreement with Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation, Cambridge Equities Lp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics :

* On June 30, entered into a letter agreement with Chan Soon-Shiong family foundation and Cambridge Equities Lp

* As of date of letter agreement, co held 5.6 million shares of Nantkwest, foundation held 7.9 million shares of Sorrento stock

* Pursuant to terms of letter agreement, among other things, foundation agreed to purchase from co the Nantkwest shares

* Foundation agreed to sell to co, and co agreed to purchase from foundation, Sorrento shares Source text: bit.ly/298ESF9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

