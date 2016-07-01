FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carmax says CEO Thomas Folliard to retire effective August 31 - SEC Filing
July 1, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carmax says CEO Thomas Folliard to retire effective August 31 - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Carmax Inc:

* Thomas Folliard, CEO informed the company's board of directors that he would retire as CEO effective August 31, 2016

* Carmax Inc says following Thomas's retirement, it is anticipated that company's president, William D. Nash, will assume the role of CEO - SEC Filing

* Executive chairman of the board

* On June 28, 2016 the board approved a $750 million expansion of the company's share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29bGxLm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

