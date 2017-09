July 1 (Reuters) - Tubemogul Inc

* Entered into a third amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing

* Amendment extended advance request period for existing $5 million capital equipment financing facility from March 31, 2016 to Sept 30, 2016