July 1 (Reuters) - Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Board unanimously elected Jay Bray, president & CEO of Nationstar, as chairman of the board - SEC filing

* Bray succeeds Wesley Edens, who retired as a member and chairman of the board on July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)