BRIEF-REC Silicon says fire at Moses Lake hits Q3 output forecast
July 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-REC Silicon says fire at Moses Lake hits Q3 output forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Rec Silicon Asa

* Says updates q3 production estimate due to incident

* During startup of silane iv an oil fire occurred in one of three gas fired oil heaters

* There were no injuries or releases of process chemicals caused by this incident

* Currently anticipates restart of silane iv will occur in mid july and that production rates may be limited to approximately two thirds capacity of silane iv through q3

* Q3 granular polysilicon production is currently estimated at 3,800 mt, which is about 800 mt below q3 volume previously guided.

* At this time there is no anticipated change to previously guided q4 granular polysilicon production volume

* Silane iii started up in may and is operating at near full capacity

* FBR facility was not impacted, however, FBR capacity will be impacted by silane gas limitations caused by this incident

* Fire in silane iv resulted in damage to gas fired oil heater involved in incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

