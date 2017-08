July 4 (Reuters) - FFP S.A. :

* FFP is investing 70 million euros ($77.95 million) as part of the 510 million euros share capital increases carried out by the Tikehau Capital group

* FFP is taking an equity stake in Tikehau Capital