BRIEF-UCB's Vimpat gets Japanese approval

July 4 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* UCB and Daiichi Sankyo announce Japanese approval of lacosamide (brand name Vimpat) as adjunctive therapy in treatment partial-onset seizures in adult patients with epilepsy

* UCB and Daiichi Sankyo will jointly commercialize lacosamide in Japan

* ucb will manufacture and supply product; Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and book sales in Japan, with both companies promoting lacosamide in Japan

* Approval reinforces commitment of both companies to improve lives of people in Japan living with epilepsy