BRIEF-SES exercises call option to acquire 100 pct of O3B networks

July 4 (Reuters) - SES SA :

* SES exercises call option to acquire 100 pct of O3b networks

* Completion of acquisition and full consolidation of O3B is expected on August 1, 2016

* Ses will pay $730 million to directly increase its fully diluted ownership of O3B from 49.1 pct to 100 pct

* On completion, SES will consolidate $1.2 billion of O3B net debt

* Ses expects to generate 53 million euros ($59 million) of annual commercial, operational, product development and financial synergies in 2017, increasing to 106 million euros annually by 2021 Source text: bit.ly/29kfsU4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)