FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SES exercises call option to acquire 100 pct of O3B networks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 4, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SES exercises call option to acquire 100 pct of O3B networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - SES SA :

* SES exercises call option to acquire 100 pct of O3b networks

* Completion of acquisition and full consolidation of O3B is expected on August 1, 2016

* Ses will pay $730 million to directly increase its fully diluted ownership of O3B from 49.1 pct to 100 pct

* On completion, SES will consolidate $1.2 billion of O3B net debt

* Ses expects to generate 53 million euros ($59 million) of annual commercial, operational, product development and financial synergies in 2017, increasing to 106 million euros annually by 2021 Source text: bit.ly/29kfsU4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.