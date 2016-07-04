BRIEF-Johnston Press sells Isle of Man titles to Tindle Newspapers

July 4 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc :

* Says entered into an agreement today for sale of its titles on Isle of Man to Tindle Newspapers Ltd, UK based publisher, for 4.25 mln stg in cash

* Isle of Man Newspapers Ltd recorded a profit before tax of 5.98 thousand stg for year ended Dec. 31, had gross assets of 1.78 mln stg at that date

* Proceeds from disposal will support company's on-going investment in preferred markets and further deleverage company