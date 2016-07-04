FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alloycorp to be taken private by shareholder
#Market News
July 4, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alloycorp to be taken private by shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Alloycorp Mining Inc :

* Alloycorp announces going private transaction with its principal shareholder

* Says privatization will be effected through an amalgamation of company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of RCF

* Says special committee concluded that consideration was fair to company's shareholders

* Says board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of amalgamation resolution

* Entered into privatization agreement of co by major shareholders, Resource Capital Fund IV LP and Resource Capital Fund VI LP

* Says shareholders of Alloycorp, other than RCF, will receive $0.05 for each common share

* Says board formed a special committee comprised of independent directors to evaluate amalgamation

* RCF agreed to forebear remaining loans, waive any defaults under outstanding loans and related security documents until august 31

* Entered agreement for privatization of co by major shareholders, Resource Capital Fund IV L.P. and Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
