BRIEF-StorageVault Canada to buy self storage assets in Calgary

July 4 (Reuters) - StorageVault Canada Inc :

* Says entered into an asset purchase agreement executed on June 30, 2016 with a vendor

* Deal for $22 million

* To purchase all of self storage assets, property used in operation of one Calgary, Alberta area self storage store owned by vendor

* Purchase price includes $10 million by issuance of 12.5 million shares at $0.80 per share; $12 million by assumption of existing first mortgage financing