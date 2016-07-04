BRIEF-JBIC providing roughly 120 billion yen in financing for Japanese consortium - nikkei

July 4 (Reuters) -

* JBIC is providing roughly 120 bln yen ($1.16 bln) in financing for Indonesian liquefied natural gas project taken on by Japanese consortium - Nikkei

* JBIC inked a contract thursday with a JV formed by partners including Mitsubishi Corp., Inpex and a member of the JX Holdings Group - Nikkei

* Project aims in part to expand LNG production facilities at the Tangguh LNG plant in Eastern Indonesia - Nikkei

* Total project costs will apparently run between 800 billion yen and 1 trillion yen - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/29lr9tB