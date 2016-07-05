BRIEF-Persimmon says too soon to judge effect of Brexit

July 5 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc :

* Trading update

* Trading through first half of year has been strong

* Approvals remained ahead of last year for April/May period despite a period of increasing uncertainty leading up to EU referendum

* We continued to take good levels of sales through May and June with our private sales rate being c. 1 pct ahead year on year.

* We expect group’s first half operating margin will be ahead of 23 pct delivered in second half of 2015

* Average number of active sales sites in first half of year was 9 pct lower than last year at 355 sites.

* Group’s total forward sales value at 30 June 2016 of 1.36 bln stg is level with last year and provides a strong platform for second half of year

* At 30 June group held 462 mln stg of cash (2015:278 mln stg).

* It remains too soon to judge effect that result of EU referendum will have on UK new homes market

* With average selling price of about 205,500 stg having increased by 6 pct (2015: 194,378 stg), group revenues of 1.49 bln stg were 12 pct ahead of last year (2015: 1.33 bln stg)

* Increased its legal completion volumes by 6 pct to 7,238 new homes in period (2015: 6,855)

* Mortgage approvals for home purchase in Q1 of 2016 were 18 pct ahead of prior year

* Group has an excellent pipeline of a further c.100 new outlets on which construction is expected to commence in second half.

* Average selling price of 4,083 new homes sold forward into private sales market is c. 227,000 stg, 6 pct ahead of last year.

* Remain confident in our ability to deliver capital return plan to our shareholders

* Group remains committed to building new homes across country that Britain needs.