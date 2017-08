July 5 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :

* Eurazeo and Bridgepoint sell Foncia to Partners Group in transaction totalling 1,833 million euro ($2.04 billion)

* Divestiture should be completed by no later than September 2016 subject to the approval of the competition authority Source text: bit.ly/29dbTv4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)