a year ago
BRIEF-TiGenix and Takeda enter into licensing agreement for ex-U.S. Rights to CX601
July 5, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TiGenix and Takeda enter into licensing agreement for ex-U.S. Rights to CX601

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - TiGenix NV :

* Takeda and TiGenix enter into licensing agreement for ex-u.s. Rights to CX601 for treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with crohn's disease

* TiGenix will receive an upfront cash payment of 25 million euros ($27.8 million)

* TiGenix will be eligible to receive additional regulatory and sales milestone payments for up to a potential total of 355 million euros and double digit royalties on net sales by Takeda

* First anticipated milestone payment is 15 million euros upon obtaining marketing authorization of CX601 in European Economic Area (EEA)

* In addition, takeda will make an equity investment of 10 million euros in share capital of Tigenix within next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

