July 5 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc

* CEO says tradings been good, interest has remained strong after the brexit vote

* CEO says slight increase in buyers pulling out of deals after referendum vote, but it has settled down

* CEO says if conditions turned tough, or we see a weak market, we would back away from the land buying market

* CEO says indications are that first-time buyer still keen to move forward after Brexit vote