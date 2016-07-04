BRIEF-MTN Group says CFO Brett Goschen to leave co; effective Sept. 30

July 4 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* Brett Goschen, group CFO, will be leaving MTN effective 30 September 2016 to pursue other interests

* Gunter Engling will assume position of acting group CFO on Brett's departure until a permanent CFO is appointed

* Appointment of Stephen Van Coller as vice president of strategy and mergers & acquisitions effective 1 October 2016

* We expect to announce a deputy head of mergers & acquisitions shortly

* Gunter Engling is currently CEO of MTN Rwanda