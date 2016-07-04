BRIEF-Famous Brands buys tomato paste manufacturing plant

July 4 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd

* Has acquired a state-of--art tomato paste manufacturing plant, Cape Concentrate, situated in Coega precinct in Eastern Cape

* Acquisition will be funded from cash reserves.

* New company will comprise a strategic alliance partnership between local farmers

* Facility was bought out of liquidation at a significantly discounted purchase consideration

* Is anticipated that operation will be commissioned early in 2017 calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: