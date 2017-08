July 4 (Reuters) - Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Announces a further lease contract for newly acquired asset in Straubing

* 10 year contract was signed with a leading fashion retailer and adds 0.14 million euros ($155,946.00) to annual rental income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)