a year ago
July 4, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sainsbury says to end Netto UK JV with Dansk Supermarked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury Plc :

* Dansk Supermarked Group and Sainsbury's announce outcome of Netto UK strategic review

* Co will end their joint venture of trial Netto UK stores

* Sainsbury's is also expecting cash costs of circa 10 mln stg to wind down business

* Amounts will be excluded from underlying results

* Outcome of Netto UK strategic review

* It is expected that 16 stores will continue to trade throughout July and will close during August

* Businesses are working together to minimise impact of this decision on Netto colleagues and will be consulting with and supporting colleagues through this period of change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

