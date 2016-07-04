FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-EMA concludes second infringement procedure inquiry against Roche
July 4, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EMA concludes second infringement procedure inquiry against Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded its second inquiry within the framework of its infringement procedure against Roche

* The aim of the inquiry was to investigate allegations that Roche failed to comply with its pharmacovigilance obligations in relation to 19 of its centrally authorised products

* Report will form the basis for the European Commission's decision on whether or not the matter should be pursued and financial penalties should be imposed

* Assessment by agency of impact of the additional data provided by Roche on medicines concerned has not identified any important new safety concerns

* Reviews have not led to any changes in the terms of the marketing authorisations of these medicines Link to press release: (bit.ly/29daA43) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

