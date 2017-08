July 4 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc :

* Says U.S. FDA has cleared TSO 3's expanded indications for use (IFU's) of its Sterizone VP4 sterilizer

* Extended clearance announced today covers all medical devices contemplated in December 2015 submission