a year ago
BRIEF-AlliancePharma to buy three companies
July 4, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AlliancePharma to buy three companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - AlliancePharma Inc :

* To acquire three companies and has also entered into a private placement agreement with a healthcare-focused private equity fund

* Says Persistence Capital Partners (PCP) entered into an agreement to subscribe for 40,000 class A preferred shares of corporation

* Says $4 million private placement from Persistence Capital Partners

* Says acquisition of Pro-J-Pharma Inc and entering into definitive agreements to acquire Pharmapar Inc and Agence L.I.V. Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

