BRIEF-Induct contemplates private placement through new share issue

July 4 (Reuters) - Induct As (INDUCT-ME.OL)

* Contemplates private placement through issuance of new shares for total consideration of 5 million - 10 million Norwegian crowns ($602,279 - $1.2 million)

* Subscription price in private placement will be determined through a bookbuilding process

* Bookbuilding period for private placement opens at 16:30 CET and is expected to close July 5, 2016 at 08:00 CET

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3018 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)