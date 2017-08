July 4 (Reuters) - JCDecaux :

* Médiakiosk, a subsidiary of JCDecaux, renews the contract for the modernisation of Paris newsstands and management of kiosk staff

* Contratc will include managing kiosk advertising and the Paris kiosk staff network for a period of 15 years, beginning on 1 July 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)