July 4 (Reuters) - Stentys SA :

* Appointment of cardiolovascular device veteran as new CEO

* Christophe Lottin, ex second in command at stent company Hexacath, brings 20 years of sales and management experience

* Gonzague Issenmann has organized his succession and will ensure a smooth transition over next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)