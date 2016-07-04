FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASML Holding places eurobond offerings for 1.5 billion euros
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
July 4, 2016

BRIEF-ASML Holding places eurobond offerings for 1.5 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV :

* Successfully places eurobond offerings for 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion)

* 500 million euros of bonds due 2022 and 1.0 billion euros of bonds due 2026

* Senior notes due in 2022 have an issue price of 99.672 percent and a coupon of 0.625 percent

* Senior notes due in 2026 have an issue price of 99.288 percent and a coupon of 1.375 percent

* Transaction is expected to settle on 7 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
