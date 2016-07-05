FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Von Roll Holding plans cost-reduction measures, to cut up to 160 jobs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 5, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Von Roll Holding plans cost-reduction measures, to cut up to 160 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG :

* In addition to further investments of around 30 million Swiss francs during 2016 financial year, company plans to implement extensive measures to reduce its underlying fixed costs and increase its overall efficiency

* Measures would reduce annual fixed costs by more than 18 million Swiss francs

* There are plans to reduce headcount by up to 160 jobs, including around 50 in Switzerland

* Restructuring costs are estimated to amount to some 8 million Swiss francs

* Implementing planned reduction in numbers will enable some 4 million Swiss francs to be saved during 2016 financial year itself Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.