FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fagron says 94.62 pct take up of rights offering
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 5, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fagron says 94.62 pct take up of rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Fagron NV :

* Says 94.62 pct take up of rights offering

* Subscription price at 5.16 euros ($5.74) per new share

* At the request of Fagron, the trading of the shares of Fagron on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam will be temporarily suspended during the scrips private placement

* Payment of issue price, completion of capital increase and delivery and listing of new shares to the markets of Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam is expected to take place on or around July 7, 2016

* New shares were offered at a ratio of 5 new shares for 16 preferential subscription rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.