a year ago
BRIEF-Connect Group says forecasts remain in line with market expectations
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 5, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Connect Group says forecasts remain in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc :

* Today issued its trading update covering 44 week period to July 2 2016

* On a like-for-like basis total group revenues decreased 0.9 pct

* There has been no change in underlying financial condition of group since interim results announcement on April 19 2016

* Total group revenues increased 2.1 pct compared to same period last year, including a full period for Tuffnells this year versus 34 weeks last year

* Group as a whole is predominantly UK centric and operates in large and resilient markets, with strong levels of free cash flow

* Connect News & Media: total news revenues decreased by 2.3 pct and like-for-like revenues decreased by 3.8 pct

* Despite market volatility and uncertainty, forecasts remain in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
