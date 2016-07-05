BRIEF-Young & Co's Brewery says EU referendum results have created "considerable uncertainty"

July 5 (Reuters) - Young & Co's Brewery Plc

* We have had a good start to current year, without much help from weather-chairman

* EU referendum results has created considerable uncertainty; unwise for us to speculate at this stage on longer-term effects on consumer

* First thirteen weeks of new financial year, managed house revenues were up 6.5 pct in total, and up 4.1 pct on a like-for-like basis - chairman

* This financial year will benefit from recent acquisitions of Woolpack (Bermondsey) and Blue Boar (Chipping Norton)- chairman

* Sees full year benefit of eight pubs opened last year, and momentum created by investments made in existing estate- chairman