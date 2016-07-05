FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 5, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Midsona buys Internatural in SEK 810 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Midsona AB :

* Acquires Internatural, including organic food brands Kung Markatta and Helios brands

* Total purchase price of 810 million Swedish crowns ($96.00 million), on debt-free/cash-free basis, will be paid in cash upon closing

* For current FY, Midsona expects Internatural to achieve sales of about 735 million crowns and EBITDA of about 85 million crowns

* Internatural's profitability is seen to have enhancing impact on Midsona's margins, supporting Midsona's development towards its EBIT target of >10 pct

* Says synergies are expected to have annual impact on EBITDA of about 35 million crowns, of which 25 million crowns are expected to be realized before end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

