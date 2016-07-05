FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis' Argentine unit wins two contracts for total of 20.5 mln euros
July 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis' Argentine unit wins two contracts for total of 20.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its unit, Raselo SA, has won two contracts in Argentina for a total of about 20.5 million euros ($23 million)

* The five-year contracts were awarded by Argentina's Gas Natural Ban, a unit of Gas Natural Fenosa

* The first contract is for emergency services development in public roads throughout the distribution network of Gas Natural Ban, and the second for provision of repair and renewal services of pipework throughout the distribution network of Gas Natural Ban Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

