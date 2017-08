July 5 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA :

* Ends partnership with Aspen Pharma in 2017

* Partnership termination is in line with Navamedic's June 13, 2016 announcement on strategic partnership with TopRidge Pharma Limited

* Current contract expires mid-May 2017 Source text for Eikon:

