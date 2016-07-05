FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics announces FDA approval of Syndros
July 5, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics announces FDA approval of Syndros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc :

* Syndros is currently awaiting scheduling by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

* Company anticipates launching Syndros in second half of 2016

* Syndros is approved for use in treating anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS

* Insys therapeutics announces FDA approval of Syndros

* Syndros is also approved for use in treating nausea, vomiting associated cancer chemotherapy in patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

